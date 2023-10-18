Iconic IRONMAN Triathlon Coming to Richland, Washington in 2024

If you have ever wanted to compete in IRONMAN, you better start training now because the iconic race is coming to Richland, Washington in 2024.

IRONMAN 70.3 Announced in Richland, Washington for 2024

“We are proud to bring the new IRONMAN 70.3 Washington Tri-Cities event to this unique and beautiful area of Washington State,” said Tim Brosious, the Regional Director of the Northwest for The IRONMAN Group in a press release by the organization announcing the exciting event. The race will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2024, with general registration opening very soon on October 25, 2023. The Tri-Cities area offers a unique set of challenges with 3 rivers, rolling hills, and plenty of tough terrain for racers to challenge their skills with.

The Tri-Cities IRONMAN Course Layout

The 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 in Tri-Cities will start in Richland, Washington at Howard Amon Park with a 1.2-mile downriver point-to-point swim in the Columbia River. After their swimming leg is complete, racers will transition to Columbia Park for the start of the biking sections of the race. They will speed through a 56-mile-long course highlighting all the beauty, wonder, and toughness of rural Washington State. After making their way back to Richland, racers finish the IRONMAN with the road running 3rd section of the race. The runners will race the final 13.1 miles along the Riverfront Trail to the finish line.

Economic Impact of IRONMAN in Tri-Cities

When IRONMAN holds a major race like the one being held in Richland, Washington next year, the entire community benefits. One place that holds yearly IRONMAN races knows exactly how important these races and the fans they bring is the Hawaiian island of Kona. In 2019, officials say that IRONMAN brought an estimated $72 million to the local community. Some Kona Island business leaders complained about having to shut down during the races because they were located on the course path and lost business for the day, but most found the overall impact outweighed those concerns. You can read more about how IRONMAN impacts the economy of Kona by clicking here. The IRONMAN Triathlon coming to Richland, Washington in 2024 will bring millions of dollars of extra revenue to local businesses and our local economy during a weekend next year in September. Now those businesses have almost a year to figure out exactly how they can maximize and capitalize on this important opportunity. To find out more information, register for the race, or ask questions, go to their official website for the race by clicking here.

