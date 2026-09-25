Storage Container Semi Crashed on I-90 and Caused a Two-Mile Backup Near Issaquah

Early this morning, the area where westbound I-90 crosses SR-900 in Issaquah had two-mile traffic backups after a storage semi crashed.

A Haulaway Storage Containers truck rolled over and landed in the median, blocking the two left lanes just after 6:15 AM. Washington State Patrol reports the driver suffered minor injuries.

All lanes were cleared and reopened by 8:17 AM, about two hours of slow traffic for westbound I-90 commuters this morning.

Washington State Patrol Photo from the Scene Shows Details

The photo Trooper Rick Johnson posted tells a likely story of how this crash unfolded. The Haulaway Storage Containers truck, Washington State Division phone number visible right on the side of the container it was hauling, can be seen in the photo lying on its passenger side and facing the wrong direction from traffic.

The skid marks in the photo tell part of the story: they were cut at a sharp 45-degree angle from the travel lanes into the ditch. To me, that indicates heavy emergency braking.

Get our free mobile app

The tracks seem like the truck hit the ditch, then the rear end swung out, leaving the back of the truck facing oncoming traffic on its side with bushes all around still in the ditch.

You can see it was early, with the sun just starting to come up when the photo was taken. Early morning light, skid marks, a large storage container on its side in the median.

credit Trooper Rick Johnson via X credit Trooper Rick Johnson via X

The Backup and the Clearance

The rollover triggered a two-mile traffic backup on westbound I-90 during peak commute hours near one of the busiest interchanges in the Eastside corridor. A tow truck was called immediately, and WSP worked to clear the scene.

From the rollover at 6:15 AM to all lanes reopening at 8:17 AM is just over two hours. I am no expert, but I would say that was pretty quick.

A Good Reminder About Large Vehicle Dynamics

A truck hauling a large storage container has significantly different handling characteristics than a standard vehicle, especially during sudden maneuvers or emergency braking situations.

The 45-degree skid mark angle suggests something happened suddenly enough that the driver had no choice but to hit the brakes hard.

Whatever caused the maneuver, the physics of a heavily loaded truck at that angle on a highway did the rest.

The driver walked away with minor injuries, and the container appears intact. The road is now clear.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy