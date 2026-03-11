Crashes & Snow Force Current Closure of I-90 Over Snoqualmie Pass

If you were planning to head across the mountains this afternoon, you will want to hold off for now. Both directions of Snoqualmie Pass are currently closed after multiple crashes shut down I-90 in the Cascades.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, eastbound traffic is stopped at North Bend (milepost 34), while westbound drivers are being turned around at Easton (milepost 70). At last check, there was no estimated time for when the highway would reopen.

Washington Pass Blizzard Conditions Still Causing Traffic Problems

The closure comes with winter weather, creating dangerous driving conditions in the mountains. Snow and slick roads are a bad combination on Snoqualmie Pass, and crashes quickly bring traffic to a standstill in both directions.

Even when crews respond quickly, clearing collisions and making the roadway safe again can take time, especially if multiple vehicles are involved or if heavy snow is falling.

Alternate Washington State Pass Routes Have Restrictions

If you were thinking about taking a different route across the Cascades, keep in mind that U.S. Route 2 also has winter driving restrictions in place. Drivers heading over Stevens Pass are required to carry chains, and chains are currently required for travel in both directions.

That means no matter which way you go, it will be slow going today.

For now, transportation officials say the safest option may simply be to delay your trip until the pass reopens and conditions improve. Crews will need time to deal with the crashes and make sure the roadway is safe before letting traffic through again.

Or, you can wait in line out in the snow.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy