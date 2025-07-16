Car Crashes Violently into WSDOT Work Zone, the Second Time in a Week

This is the second time in less than a week with another close call in a highway work zone.

This morning (July 16th), a driver slammed into a crash attenuator on southbound I-5 near I-405 in Tukwila.

WSDOT Crews Continue to Get Hit While Working

The Washington State Patrol says impairment wasn’t a factor, and no one was hurt. This crash happened inside an active WSDOT work zone, which means it could’ve ended very differently.

Late last week, I wrote about a different crash on I-5 near SR-502, where a driver collided with a WSDOT worker inside a “Road Warrior” traffic control truck. That worker survived, but it was once again too close to being a fatality event.

WSDOT work zones aren’t just cones and flashing lights, but have real people, our neighbors, friends, and family, working just feet from high-speed traffic. They’re out there trying to make the roads safer for you and are often working in very dangerous conditions.

Slowing Down at WSDOT Work Zones Is Not Optional

WSDOT and law enforcement keep asking for the same thing: Slow down and pay attention. That’s it. That’s all it takes to prevent these crashes. Whether it’s your phone, your coffee, or trying to change lanes too fast, none of it is worth someone’s life.

Obey posted speed limits in work zones, stay off your phone, watch for WSDOT workers, and stay alert!

I hope this is the LAST story I have to write about this subject, but something tells me it is not.

