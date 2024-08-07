Illegal Firearms, Drugs, & Cash Seized in Lynnwood Fraud Arrest

In a major breakthrough, Lynnwood Police arrested a woman in connection with a large-scale fraud scheme.

Lynnwood Police Bust $100K Gift Card Fraud Ring, Arrest 28-Year-Old

On Monday, August 5, Lynnwood Police Department Detectives, working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office, executed a significant operation leading to the arrest of a 28-year-old female resident at an apartment complex located in the 14600 block of 179th Ave SE, Monroe. The arrest followed a months-long investigation into an elaborate gift card fraud scheme, in which the suspect is alleged to have orchestrated a complex operation that defrauded numerous victims of their gift card balances.

The fraudulent activities reportedly caused large financial damage, with one business estimating losses of nearly $100,000, including both direct financial impact and losses to customers. The scheme involved stealing and misusing gift card information, deceiving victims, and exploiting their balances without their knowledge.

During the arrest, detectives conducted a thorough search of the suspect’s residence, uncovering a wide range of illegal items. Among the seized items were several stolen firearms, including a Uzi-style weapon equipped with a silencer. Also, authorities discovered a credit card embosser, a sword, tools used for creating counterfeit checks, approximately one pound of illegal drugs, and around $40,000 in cash.

28-Year-Old Woman Booked in Jail

The 28-year-old woman has been booked on multiple serious charges including Organized Retail Theft, Identity Theft, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Financial Fraud, and Manufacture/Delivery of Illegal Drugs. The Lynnwood Police Department anticipates further charges and the potential arrest of additional individuals involved in the scheme.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are actively pursuing leads to uncover more about the criminal network behind this fraud operation. If you have any information to add to this case, don't hesitate to contact the non-emergency dispatch for the Lynnwood Police Department.