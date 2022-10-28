If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?

If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?

Canva

Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state.

Photo by Stephanie Bergeron on Unsplash
loading...

People like to collect and keep things. A common hobby is rocks; polishing them and cataloging them. What if a rock collector were to come across an arrowhead? Surely they could keep it, right? Wrong.

What do you do if you find an arrowhead?

Photo by Possessed Photography on Unsplash
loading...

So you're walking through a Washington forest, taking in the natural scenery and enjoying the fresh air. As you look ahead you spot something on the ground. At first glance, it appears to be just another rock or stone. But as you crouch down to examine the object closer, it becomes clear as day. You have found an arrowhead. What do you do?

Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash
loading...

It would make sense to pick it up, and take it to a park ranger or bring it to a Forest Station. That seems honorable, that's what good people do when they find a wallet. Wrong again.

Get our free mobile app

Should you happen upon an arrowhead or other artifact, do not pick it up. Not only is it illegal to take, but you're not supposed to touch it. You can take a picture of it all you want but do not disturb it. If you find an arrowhead, mark its location and promptly inform the nearest Forest Station.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: washington
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA