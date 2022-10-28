If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?

Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state.

Photo by Stephanie Bergeron on Unsplash Photo by Stephanie Bergeron on Unsplash loading...

People like to collect and keep things. A common hobby is rocks; polishing them and cataloging them. What if a rock collector were to come across an arrowhead? Surely they could keep it, right? Wrong.

What do you do if you find an arrowhead?

Photo by Possessed Photography on Unsplash Photo by Possessed Photography on Unsplash loading...

So you're walking through a Washington forest, taking in the natural scenery and enjoying the fresh air. As you look ahead you spot something on the ground. At first glance, it appears to be just another rock or stone. But as you crouch down to examine the object closer, it becomes clear as day. You have found an arrowhead. What do you do?

Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash loading...

It would make sense to pick it up, and take it to a park ranger or bring it to a Forest Station. That seems honorable, that's what good people do when they find a wallet. Wrong again.

Get our free mobile app

Should you happen upon an arrowhead or other artifact, do not pick it up. Not only is it illegal to take, but you're not supposed to touch it. You can take a picture of it all you want but do not disturb it. If you find an arrowhead, mark its location and promptly inform the nearest Forest Station.