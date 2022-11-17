4 U of Idaho Students Stabbed & Murdered, Killer Still Loose

A community is in shock after 4 University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death inside their Moscow, Idaho apartment and the killer is still on the loose.

Why Were 4 Students Stabbed and Killed in Moscow Idaho?

There were 4 total students found stabbed and killed in their apartment on King Road over the weekend, 1 man and 3 women. Police have not released many details but say they believe the killings were targeted. What information has been released so far?

The Four Students Killed were Identified Wednesday Evening.

In a press conference, authorities identified the four students killed. Their names are Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves according to reports. Madison Mogen was a 21-year-old senior from Coeur d'Alene, Xana Kernodle a 20-year-old junior from Post Falls, Ethan Chapin a 20-year-old20 freshman from Mount Vernon, and Kaylee Goncalves a 21-year-old senior from Rathdrum.

What does Police Know So Far About the Killings?

Police say that Kernodle and Chapin were at a campus party while Mogen and Goncalves were at a local bar on Saturday night. The girls were seen later at a local taco truck and then arrived at their apartment around 1:45 am Sunday morning. Police received a call around noon on Sunday the 13th about one person that was unconscious at a residence. When police arrived they found the grizzly scene where all four students had been stabbed to death.

What Did Police Find When They Arrived at the Scene?

Police found no forced entry when they arrived and the front door was unlocked. After investigating the scene police said in a statement "We cannot say that there is no threat to the community, and as we have stated, please stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity and be aware of your surroundings at all times."

There Were Two Unharmed Roommates at Home During the Attack

Strangely, there were two more roommates home at the time of the killings but they were not attacked or injured. No further information about the roommates is available. Over 25 investigators are currently working on this case, and if you know of any information police should know about this case contact the Moscow Police Department at their tip line: (208) 883-7180.

