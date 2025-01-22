Ice on Your Windshield in Washington? It Could Cost You Big

Washington drivers were reminded this morning to take a few extra minutes to clear snow and ice off their windshields with a hilarious illustration from WSDOT.

Washington Drivers: This is How NOT to Clear Your Windshield

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) recently shared an insightful post illustrating how even a small patch of ice can dangerously block your view, and it’s also illegal.

In a social media post on X, WSDOT Traffic shared a beautiful sunrise over SR 520 this morning, with the silhouette of Mount Rainier. But in a humorous twist, WSDOT answered with a second photo revealing the same view, except what it would look like if only a tiny section of the windshield were scraped off.

The rest was still covered in ice, leaving just a small thawed circle. The message? Don’t drive with an obstructed windshield. Not only is it unsafe, but it’s also something you could get fined big for.

Washington law (RCW 46.37.410) requires all drivers to have a clear, unobstructed view through their windshield and side windows. This means you need to clear off all snow and ice before you head out. The law also requires that your windshield wipers be in good working order to clean off any rain, snow, or other moisture.

If you don’t take the time to clear your windows, you could face a fine ranging from $100 to nearly $600, depending on how bad the situation is. Just two years ago, a driver in Washington received a hefty fine of $553 after being pulled over with a windshield almost completely covered in snow.

So before you hit the road the rest of this winter, clear off ALL the ice from your windows. It’s a quick simple thing that could save you a lot of trouble down the road.