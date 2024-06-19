As the little ice cream bar lay on SR-16, chocolate melting into the pavement, it couldn't resist thinking, "Well, that was one way to make a grand entrance, straight out of the cooler and onto the news!"

Ice Cream Truck Flips & Spills Product on WA-16: Ice Cream Shaken

As I lay there, sprawled on the cold, hard pavement of SR-16 near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, I couldn't help but think about the absurdity of my current situation. Just seconds ago, I was resting comfortably in my chilly box inside of the ice cream truck's cooler, dreaming of bringing joy to some lucky kid's day. Little did I know, fate had a different flavor in store for me today.

The chaos began when our fearless 3-wheel truck driver, let's call him Scoopy Joe, decided to take a turn sharper than he probably should have. With a loud crash and a sudden jolt, the truck tipped over, and I found myself airborne. For just a moment, I felt weightless like I was a bird or a butterfly, a sensation most ice cream bars only dream of, but reality quickly set in as I felt myself giving into gravity and falling towards the unforgiving hot and black asphalt.

I landed with a splat, one corner of my chocolate coating shattering into multiple delicious pieces as I tumbled to a stop. Beside me, my comrades met similar fates, some face-down, some sideways, some in pieces or smashed all over, but all of us were in a sticky situation. As we lay there, melting in the twilight immediately after the crash, I couldn't help but laugh at the irony of becoming a traffic hazard on a major highway.

I Heard Him Scoff Under His Breath, "Flying Ice Cream Bars"

Washington State Patrol Trooper Dattilo arrived on the scene shortly after and surveyed the creamy carnage. I heard him scoff under his breath, "Flying ice cream bars," shaking his head as he radioed in for the cleanup crew. I lay there fatally melting away and trying to scream for Trooper Dattilo to return what was left of us back to the protection of our freezer, although it fell on deaf ears. His attempts at humor did little to lift our spirits; after all, we were the casualties of a dessert disaster, melting on the highway.

And as for the troopers themselves? They were not going to eat us being too concerned about their waistlines to indulge in our creamy delights. Even though our last dying wish was to be enjoyed by any human on a hot day, we were forced to watch our dream melt away. It was a harsh blow to our ego as ice cream bars, to say the least. So here we lay, the fallen soldiers from an ice cream truck flip, waiting for our inevitable melting fate. Maybe a trip to the dumpster if we make it that long, or worse, just scraped off the pavement by a street sweeper. "The horror!"

But hey, at least we made news headlines! The people of Washington State will remember us, the ice cream bars that briefly turned SR-16 into a slippery, chocolate-coated nightmare. As the minutes wore on and the last of my chocolaty essence mingled with the asphalt, I couldn't help but wonder: what did Scoopy Joe tell his boss? "Sorry, boss, I spilled the beans... err, bars"? I sighed, or at least, I would have if I had lungs, and surrendered myself to my fate. Such is the life of a melting ice cream bar. Full of twists, turns, and unexpected dives onto busy highways. Stay frosty out there Washington, and remember: always secure your load and drive safely, especially in a 3-wheel ice cream truck.