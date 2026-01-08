Drivers Caught Going the Wrong Way on I-90 After Snowy Crash Closure

Traffic backups and closures are frustrating, but a recent incident on I-90 shows how quickly frustration can turn into a serious safety issue if drivers take matters into their own hands.

According to WSDOT East, multiple vehicles were seen driving the wrong way down the shoulder of I-90 while emergency crews were actively trying to reach the scene of a collision during a recent snowstorm.

Wrong Way I-90 Drivers Block Washington First Responders from Crash

The shoulder is usually a space first responders use on I-90 to get through, but that was blocked. Washington State Patrol and two tow trucks couldn’t get through because drivers stuck in traffic were heading the wrong direction on the shoulders, blocking the crews.

That delay matters, especially when every minute counts in responding to a crash.

The Shoulder Is for Emergencies, Not to Escape Closures

Look, I have been stuck in the pass for hours with no word about where to go or what to do. You really have no choice but to stay put until traffic starts moving. WSDOT didn’t mince words, saying that driving on the shoulder in the wrong direction is not acceptable unless you are specifically instructed to do so by law enforcement. The shoulder exists so emergency vehicles can reach people who need help, not as a workaround for traffic delays.

When drivers choose to use it anyway, they’re not just breaking the law; they are actively preventing help from getting to others who need it. That choice can turn a bad situation into a deadly one.

Wrong-way driving creates chaos at the scene, causing emergency vehicles to stop or even have to reroute. Tow trucks also can not clear wreckage, and the injured have to wait longer for care. It also greatly increases the risk of secondary crashes when traffic patterns break down, and cars are driving wherever they can.

WSDOT and WSP Do Not Want to See This at the Next Road Closure

If traffic is stopped, it is stopped for a reason. Stay in your lane and follow directions from law enforcement when they eventually come. Remember, the fastest way to get moving again is to let emergency crews do their jobs safely.

