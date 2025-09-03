Lanes of WB I-90 Closed After a 2 Semi Fatal Crash Near North Bend

Traffic on westbound I-90 near North Bend is at a near standstill this afternoon after a tragic update from Washington State Patrol.

What started as a serious collision alert involving two semi-trucks at milepost 32 has now become a fatality investigation, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

What We Know So Far about the Two Semi Fatal Crash on I-90

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. on the westbound I-90. Initial reports reported that there were two serious injuries, with medical crews rushing to the scene. Less than an hour later, Trooper Johnson shared the unfortunate news that the incident had turned deadly.

Investigators are currently working carefully to piece together what happened. Officials are warning drivers on I-90 in that area that fatality investigations usually take several hours and to expect long delays. Troopers need to document the scene and collect evidence.

Current Closures and Traffic Impacts on I-90 Westbound

Right now, Troopers say lane 2 of the westbound mainline may reopen soon, but the ramp from exit 32 to westbound I-90 will remain closed for an extended time. That means traffic continues to be heavily restricted in the area, with long delays expected through the evening commute.

Drivers heading toward Seattle from Snoqualmie Pass should prepare for significant slowdowns or look for alternate routes if possible.

Large truck collisions are especially dangerous, and while the cause of today’s crash is still under investigation, drivers are being asked to give extra space to semis, stay alert, and keep speeds safe for conditions.

Our thoughts are with those affected by this heartbreaking crash.

