Important New I-90 Washington Travel Updates from North Bend to Vantage

If you're planning a road trip along I-90 between North Bend and Vantage for the rest of this summer, you need to know there have been some updates.

Several construction zones and a rock blasting operation could impact your drive, so a little prep now could save you some serious time later on your trip!

Eastbound I-90 Near Snoqualmie Summit

Just 11 miles east of North Bend, crews are working 24/7 on eastbound I-90. Right now, two lanes are open, and you’ve got two options to get through it. Take the ramp at Exit 45 (it reconnects to the highway), or stick to the mainline.

Starting this Friday, July 18, the left two lanes will stay open, but the right lane will be closed from now through the fall until September. Be sure to slow down and stay alert through the area because it’s an active construction zone. (ie, Watch for WSDOT workers)

Vantage Bridge: One Lane Each Way

If you're crossing the Vantage Bridge, heads up because I-90 is back to one lane in each direction. There is also a 9-foot width restriction that will last until Labor Day weekend.

This section of highway is one of the heaviest used in Washington State, especially during event weekends across the state. That means you should expect some delays, and you should leave a little early or plan an alternate route if timing is tight.

Rock Blasting Near Easton on July 16

A short but complete one-hour closure is scheduled for Wednesday, July 16, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., for rock blasting near Easton on I-90. During this time, I-90 will be shut down in both directions between Cabin Creek (milepost 63) and West Easton (milepost 70).

The good news is that this is the final planned rock blasting closure for 2025, unless more are needed (and if so, they’ll let us know ahead of time).

Summer travel in Washington is always beautiful, but summer is also the main construction season. These I-90 updates might slow you down, but they’ll keep the roads safer and smoother for everyone in the long run.

Keep up to date with WSDOT's Recent News and Real-Time Travel Maps.

