Overnight I-90 Lane Closure in Spokane Starts This Sunday

Drivers on eastbound I-90 in Spokane should plan for overnight lane closures starting Sunday, October 25, as crews prepare to connect the North Spokane Corridor.

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The Washington State Department of Transportation says the work will be near the Thor and Freya interchange, where crews will finish core drilling before the final connection between the North Spokane Corridor and I-90.

This I-90 Lane Will Be Closed Starting Sunday

The left lane of eastbound I-90 will close at milepost 283, covering about a half-mile stretch of the freeway.

Crews are scheduled to begin work at 7 p.m. Sunday and continue overnight through 5:30 a.m. Friday, October 30.

That means drivers could encounter the closure during several overnight trips throughout the week. Although the work is scheduled for nighttime hours, motorists should expect slower traffic and allow extra time to get through the area at any time.

Work Also Includes Downtown Spokane Drain Cleaning

The core drilling is part of the preparation for the North Spokane Corridor's final connection to I-90. The project will connect the corridor with the interstate, improving the highway network in the Spokane area.

While crews are working overnight, WSDOT will also have crews cleaning drains in downtown Spokane.

The two jobs mean drivers may encounter workers in more than one location during overnight travel.

WSDOT is reminding drivers to slow down when approaching work zones and move over a lane when it's safe.

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