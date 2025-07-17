ALERT -Tragic Fatal Collision is Causing Major Delays on EB I-90 Near Flora

If you're heading eastbound on I-90 near Flora this morning, expect a long wait, or even better, plan an alternate route because a fatal crash has led to serious traffic disruptions in the area.

Fatal Crash on I-90 Closes the Eastbound Lanes

According to updates from Washington State Patrol District 4 PIO Riddell and Jackson, a fatal collision occurred earlier this morning around 9:30 AM. Lanes 1 and 2 (the right and middle lanes) on eastbound I-90 at Flora were blocked, leaving only the far-left lane (lane 3) open.

Emergency crews are still on the scene conducting their investigation, and it’s unclear how long the closure will last.

Reports Say the Situation Has Escalated

Initial reports indicated that one lane was still open, but social media users at the scene are saying the entire roadway is now shut down. One user tweeted that "the road is completely closed now," which suggests conditions may have worsened or investigators needed to expand the closure area for safety.

If you're traveling in that direction, your best bet is to avoid the area altogether. Use alternate routes like Highway 2 or local detours if you're familiar with the area. Expect heavy delays throughout the late morning and possibly into the afternoon.

Our Thoughts with the Families Involved

Any fatal crash is tragic, and our thoughts go out to everyone affected. Please remember to stay patient and respectful of emergency personnel who are working hard in difficult circumstances.

