Fatal Crash This Morning After Car Hit I-90 Overpass Wall Near Spokane

Washington State Patrol District 4 responded to a fatal single-car collision on westbound I-90 at milepost 295 just before 6 AM this morning.

One person did not make it home on what should have been the start of Memorial Day weekend.

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Troopers asked drivers to exercise caution traveling through the area as the investigation got underway.

Photos from the Scene Show Some Details from the Fatal I-90 Crash

The photo attached to the WSP post tells a sobering story. A black sedan left the westbound lanes of I-90 and struck the tall concrete overpass wall, the kind of solid 90-degree barrier that offers no forgiveness at highway speed.

The trail left by the vehicle on the ground is visible in the photo, showing the path from the roadway to the point of impact on the overpass wall.

Both front doors of the sedan were open at the scene, which typically indicates that first responders had already accessed the vehicle.

The hood is visibly crushed from the force of the impact. A truck is also parked nearby with troopers standing close, possibly a witness or someone who was first on scene before emergency crews arrived.

The concrete overpass wall at that location is an unforgiving structure. A direct impact at that angle and speed leaves very little room for survival.

A Difficult Morning to Start a Holiday Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is statistically one of the most dangerous travel periods of the entire year.

More cars on the road, longer drives, more fatigue, and sometimes more impairment all combine to make holiday weekends consistently deadly on American highways.

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