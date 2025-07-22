A Huge Multi-State I-90 Speeder Crackdown Patrol Started Today

If you’re hitting I-90 anytime soon, now’s the time to check your speed, because Washington State Patrol (WSP) is in full enforcement mode.

Trooper Rick Johnson shared this morning that a 13-state I-90 speed emphasis is well underway, and troopers aren’t just watching for speeders. They’re also targeting drivers who violate basic rules of road courtesy.

It’s Not Just Speeding, Left-Lane Campers Beware

In a follow-up post, Trooper Johnson pointed out another common (and frustrating) violation: left-lane camping. One driver was pulled over after driving below the speed limit in the passing lane for four miles.

Yes, you can be pulled over not just for going too fast, but also for going too slow in the wrong lane.

The law in Washington is simple. Make sure you keep right except to pass. Hanging out in the left lane can cause traffic backups and road rage, even if you are not technically speeding.

This Multi-State Effort is to Save Lives

This isn't just a Washington thing; 13 states are teaming up to reduce fatal and serious-injury crashes along the I-90 corridor. That means if you're on a long summer road trip, expect to see increased patrols from Seattle to Boston.

WSP’s message is clear: slow down, drive smart, and you will not have any issues with the Washington State Patrol on your drive.

