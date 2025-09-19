Multi-Semi Crash on I-90 at Easton Blocked All EB I-90 Lanes for Hours

If you were traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this Friday morning, you probably ran into a major traffic headache. Do not worry, though, because it just reopened.

Around 9:30 a.m., the eastbound I-90 near Easton (milepost 66) was completely blocked after a crash involving two semi trucks. Photos from the scene showed just how serious it was, with one semi, a tanker with a blue cab, tipped onto its side, and another semi with a red cab and a white box trailer smashed against the guardrail.

Two Semi Crashes on I-90 Close Eastbound Lanes for Hours

The crash instantly created a full closure eastbound, forcing miles of drivers into hours. From the released photos, you can see there was little to no leakage from the tanker, which could have made the situation even more dangerous.

By mid-morning, crews were making steady progress. A tow truck can be seen pulling the overturned tanker upright using chains and a winch, as shown in the photos. The damaged red semi did not flip and was stabilized along the highway's left shoulder barricade. Washington State Patrol units were on scene, along with tow operators and some drivers standing outside their vehicles watching the process unfold.

While westbound traffic flowed normally, eastbound drivers faced a long stop and nothing to do but wait while the blocking trucks were cleared. Social media comments on X (formerly Twitter) showed the frustration with one user saying traffic was “starting to move, but very slow.”

I-90 is Now Clear, Reopened, and Traffic is Moving

After nearly three hours of closure, WSP just confirmed that the eastbound I-90 reopened around 11:15 a.m.

If you are planning to drive through Snoqualmie Pass in the future, it’s always smart to check WSDOT and WSP updates before hitting the road.

