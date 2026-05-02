Unsecured Semi Load Took Out More Than 18 Vehicles on Southbound I-5

A commercial vehicle lost its load, and a Washington State Patrol Trooper found himself contacting more than 18 vehicles that had already struck the debris.

That's exactly what happened on southbound I-5 between 72nd Street and SR-512 this morning.

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More than eighteen vehicles were damaged. That is not a small number.

What Happened and What It Cost the Driver Immediately

After finding the commercial driver, Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts issued a citation for an unsecured load and placed the driver out of service on the spot. That means the truck wasn't going anywhere until the situation was resolved. Delays backed up traffic in the area while troopers worked the scene.

The driver was cited, but the real financial pain may be just getting started.

The Fines Are No Joke, And Neither Is Maria's Law

In Washington state, a standard unsecured load infraction can run anywhere from $200 to $300 on the low end. But when that load causes property damage, which hitting more than 18 vehicles certainly qualifies as, the penalties escalate fast.

Under Maria's Law, if an unsecured load causes bodily harm or property damage, the driver faces a gross misdemeanor charge. That means fines up to $5,000 and up to one year in jail. The shipping company could also face significant liability exposure from 18 separate vehicle damage claims.

The Fix Is Simple, and There Is No Excuse

Tarps, straps, netting, chains, and securing a commercial load properly are not complicated. It is a basic responsibility that every commercial driver carries the moment they pull onto a public road.

Eighteen vehicles didn't get that courtesy today.

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