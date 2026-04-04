I-5 Shut Down for Hours with Guns Drawn After Vehicle Stopped with Spike Strips

A driver caused over four hours of delays after refusing to pull over and leading law enforcement in a chase before being disabled in heavy traffic on I-5.

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A routine traffic stop quickly turned into a chaotic, multi-county situation Thursday evening with guns drawn around heavy drive-home traffic.

I-5 Closed and Guns Drawn After Fleeing Suspects' Car Disabled

Washington State Patrol troopers used spike strips near milepost 71, but the driver did not stop right away. The vehicle continued for two more miles before crashing into a Washington State Department of Transportation sign near milepost 69, according to police.

The disabled car came to a stop blocking lanes, but the driver refused to come out, turning the situation into a barricaded standoff right in the middle of the freeway.

As the situation unfolded, authorities called for the closure of both southbound and northbound I-5 near SR 12.

Troopers warned drivers to expect major delays, and traffic quickly backed up as multiple agencies, including local sheriff’s offices and state patrol units, worked the scene.

At one point, the northbound lanes were closed, and traffic was diverted for safety while negotiations with the suspect continued.

Standoff Ends with Suspect Safely in Custody

After several hours, the situation finally came to an end with the driver taken into custody and then transported to a local hospital. No additional injuries were reported.

By late Thursday night, just before 11 pm, the southbound lanes reopened, and then shortly after, the northbound lanes.

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