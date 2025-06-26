Gunfire on Washington I-5 Ends with Suspect Arrested Near Angle Lake

A dangerous midday incident on northbound I-5 near SR-516 turned serious on Wednesday when gunshots were fired between multiple vehicles.

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Shots Fired in Broad Daylight on I-5

Just before 1 p.m., a person inside a black Chevy Equinox fired multiple rounds at another vehicle while driving on I-5. The shooting happened near SR-516, which is a busy corridor for commuters in and around King County. So far, there have been no reports on what caused the initial confrontation between the vehicles involved.

No one was injured in the shooting, suprising considering the risk to both the intended target and nearby drivers.

King County Sheriff’s Deputies got leads from multiple eyewitnesses and real-time data from the FLOCK camera system (a license plate reader network used by law enforcement). Using those leads, they were able to track the suspect’s vehicle to Angle Lake Park, located just west of the highway near SeaTac.

They found multiple people at the location with the suspect vehicle and detained them. One person was positively identified as the shooter, and multiple handguns were recovered at the scene.

The Suspect is in Custody Because of Community Coordination

The identified suspect was booked into the King County Jail and will face serious charges related to the shooting. Trooper Rick Johnson and the Washington State Patrol extended their thanks to both the witnesses who came forward and the King County Sheriff’s Office for their quick coordination.

Read More: Seattle Named One of the Best Places to Celebrate the 4th of July

Read More: Driving Anywhere in Washington Is Getting More Expensive July 1st