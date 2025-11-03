Driving Too Fast on Slick Washington Roads Can Be Very Costly

Early Saturday morning, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the southbound I-5 ramp leading to northbound I-405.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, a silver car was driving too fast for the conditions, lost control, and ended up perched on the barrier. Moments later, a second vehicle, also driving too fast, struck the same barrier. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, and the road was reopened quickly.

Speed and Slick Fall Roads Do Not Mix

Both drivers were ticketed for going too fast for conditions. This is a reminder that speed limits are not always a safe speed when weather or road surfaces change. The incident happened in the pre-dawn hours, when roads can be slick and visibility is lower.

One person joked on social media in a comment, “If you drive too fast for conditions, you’re going to have a bad day. mmmkay?” Good point, and a reminder for the rest of us as we enter fall and much wetter weather.

Slow Down and Arrive Safe

We have all felt the temptation to keep pace with traffic or make up time on the road if we are running late, but remember how quickly control can be lost. Even a few miles per hour too fast can make the difference between a near miss and a tow truck call or worse.

Remember, adjust your speed to match the weather, the flow, and your visibility, and not just the posted limit. Better to arrive a little late than not at all.

