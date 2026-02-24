Serious Injury Crash Involving a School Bus Closed Lanes on I-5

This morning's I-5 commute stopped suddenly near Dagmars when a serious two-car crash blocked multiple lanes northbound near milepost 196.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding reported the crash around 8:40 am after the crash shut down the left three lanes and forced traffic into a single right lane. Backups built up quickly, happening during the heart of the morning drive traffic.

School Bus Involved in Morning I-5 Serious Crash

Photos from the scene show a school bus pulled over with troopers surrounding it. That image alone is enough to make any parent’s heart skip a beat.

Thankfully, officials confirmed there were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash. KIRO Newsradio Traffic also shared that update on X, easing at least one major concern for families in the area.

This was not a minor fender bender with troopers saying this was a serious injury collision. Emergency crews remained on scene for an extended time while investigators carefully documented everything.

Lanes Gradually Reopened

About 1 hour after the initial report, an update confirmed the two right lanes had reopened, and tow trucks were on the way to clear the damaged vehicles. There’s still no word on when the roadway will be fully back to normal; the last update was an hour from the time of publishing this article.

If you’re heading through that stretch of I-5 today, expect lingering delays and give crews room to work safely.

