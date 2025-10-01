Multi Car Barrier Crash on Wet I-5 Brings Evening Commute to a Halt

Yesterday evening, September 30th, commuters driving on southbound I-5 near South 84th Street ran into delays after a two-car crash sent one vehicle into the barrier.

Get our free mobile app

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts said the left lane was blocked, but tow trucks cleared the scene and traffic was moving again shortly after.

Rain Makes Washington State Roads Riskier

The crash happened during steady rainfall, and wet pavement almost always makes conditions tougher for drivers. Slick roads can turn routine lane changes or sudden braking into a real problem, especially when traffic is moving at freeway speeds. Newly rainy roads are the slickest after long dry spells, because oil builds up over time and suddenly becomes lubricant for your tires.

It is not just slick roads that are the cause of drivers forgetting or refusing to slow down. It is also harder to see because of the added glare of lights bouncing off wet pavement or mist from tires. Those are just a few of the many reasons that cause accidents in rainy weather.

Drive Smart This Wet Season

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported in this crash. But with the rainy season settling in for the fall, it’s a good reminder for all of us to ease off the gas. Slowing down a few miles per hour, leaving more room between cars, and braking earlier than usual can make a huge difference when the roads are slick.

Get our free mobile app

Rain is here to stay for the next several months, and then snow after that. So you might as well start safe driving habits now.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy