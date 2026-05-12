Semi Crash on Infamous Pasco Ramp Scatters Irrigation Tubes Across I-182

Early this morning, drivers heading through Pasco ran into another reminder that one of the sharper freeway ramps in the Tri-Cities can be a real problem.

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According to the Washington State Patrol, crews responded to a loss-of-load crash on the westbound I-182 ramp from southbound US-395 in Pasco. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but traffic slowed while crews worked to clean up the mess.

Large Black Irrigation Tubes Scattered Across the I-182 Ramp

Photos from the scene showed large irrigation tubes thrown across the ditch and shoulder after an overturned semi-trailer spilled its cargo. Some of the tubes ended up blocking parts of the ramp area, slowing traffic on a busy on-ramp.

Troopers, along with WSDOT crews and an actuator truck, were positioned along the roadway protecting workers while tow crews responded to the trailer. The highway itself stayed open, but traffic in the area moved slowly as crews handled the cleanup.

The crash was finally cleared around 8:25 a.m., meaning drivers dealt with delays for well over an hour and a half during the morning commute.

A Familiar Problem Spot in Pasco

That connection from southbound US-395 to westbound I-182 has developed a reputation over the years. Drivers familiar with the Tri-Cities know the ramp tightens up quickly, and heavy loads can shift fast if a truck enters too quickly.

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