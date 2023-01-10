Why I Expect Tri-Cities Police Lights Every Time I Get In My Car

Every time I drive my car lately I have been expecting Tri-Cities police to stop and ask me what I am doing, and I wouldn't blame them at all if they did.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Why Do I Expect Police Lights Every Time I Get in My Car to Drive?

Let me describe what it might look like to you as you drive by while I am trying to get into my car. In order for me to get into my car, I have to get halfway in the back seat with my backside hanging out the car and it just looks like I am up to something sketchy. Why do I have to get in my car that way you ask?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Old Car Owner Issues in Tri-Cities

My car that I drive is over 20 years and 270,000 miles old, but I still love it. Old cars do have a bad habit of breaking down often, and my car is no different. I figure it is a lot cheaper to fix my old paid-for car than payments on a new one. If I pull the door handle it reacts like it is locked with absolutely no resistance at all.

loading...

Why Won't My Car Door Open?

A week ago the door handle or the cable attached to the handle on the inside of the door broke. I am not sure which yet because I am not a mechanic but I have an appointment this week with one to find out. The center of the car does not make it easy to climb in from the passenger side, so my only option is to try and get the driver's side door handle from the inside and reach through the back door.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Danger Awaits My Hand Until This is Fixed

After I open the door from the back, it immediately wants to close again so I have to quickly reach through a small opening and stop it from closing with my fingers. More than a few times my fingers have been slightly crushed from trying to stop the door on a hill as it tries to slam back shut. Now that I have had a few days of practice, my hand is getting squished a lot less but it is still a pain...but in my butt now.

loading...

Trying to Get In My Car at Night is the Worst

I am sure every person that has seen my trying to get into my car at night has thought about calling the cops. They also probably get a great view of the moon with my butt crack hanging out my back door. I keep expecting to hear a quick "whoop" or a police siren and lights every time and a police officer on their speaker yelling "What are you doing?" It hasn't happened yet, but I still have a few days until my appointment so you never know.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State