I-90 Brake Failure Causes a Deadly Close Call Crash for Washington Trooper

Last Friday afternoon (July 25th), something went seriously wrong on westbound I-90 after a truck hauling scrapped cars experienced a brake failure.

The failure caused the trailer to separate from the truck and roll over. It was a chaotic scene that could have ended in tragedy.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Working Near a Truck Roll-Over Accident

Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol (@wspd2pio) reported that the trailer’s momentum was enough to cause serious road disruption. Meanwhile, the cab of the truck kept rolling, completely out of control, before crashing into a ditch further west.

What is even more terrifying is how close it came to hitting a Washington State Patrol sergeant who was conducting a traffic stop nearby.

Imagine doing your job on the side of a busy highway and having a runaway truck barrel toward you. It's a terrifying reminder that vulnerable roadside workers and law enforcement officers are reminded of way too often.

Most Mechanical Failures are Preventable

Mechanical failures like this are preventable with proper maintenance. Commercial trucks, especially those hauling heavy loads like scrap metal, need to be properly checked regularly. A brake failure isn’t just a mechanical issue, but a public safety risk.

Whether you're behind the wheel of a big rig or a sedan, safety checks matter. Something as basic as a brake inspection could save lives.

