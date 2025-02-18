I-90 Snoqualmie Pass Multiple Semi Crash: Drivers Walk Away

A multiple semi-truck non-injury collision yesterday on I-90 in Snoqualmie Pass created delays for drivers after two eastbound lanes were blocked for several hours.

X @wspd2pio X @wspd2pio loading...

Snoqualmie Pass Semi Collision Closes Eastbound Lanes

Two semi trucks were involved in a rear-end collision yesterday (February 17, 2025) according to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson on social media. The crash happened around 5:30 PM near the summit and milepost 52 on I-90. Luckily, even though the visuals from the crash look bad, no serious injuries were reported. Look at the pictures released from the accident and you will realize just how lucky everyone involved was.

Trooper Johnson released photos from the crash showing a red semi-truck that collided with the back of a white semi-truck trailer. The impact forced the red semi’s cab to peel off sideways, with the front of the truck, like a banana peel. The dramatic image also shows the cab of the red semi miraculously stayed largely intact sparing the driver from significant harm or worse.

X @wspd2pio X @wspd2pio loading...

The Washington State Patrol confirmed that no serious injuries resulted from the crash, but both vehicles sustained significant damage. Tow trucks were on the way to clear the wreckage, and the road was reopened to traffic just a few hours later. Trooper Johnson sent out another update around 8:08 PM, announcing that the road was fully open and the return of smooth traffic after the delay.