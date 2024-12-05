I-90 Currently Closed Both Directions Just Outside of Spokane

A tanker truck fire on Interstate 90 near Spokane has caused the closure of both eastbound and westbound lanes, currently causing major traffic disruptions.

X @WSDOT_East X @WSDOT_East loading...

Tanker Truck Fire Closes Both Lanes of I-90 Near Spokane, Major Delays Expected

The fire, which broke out earlier this afternoon, has forced authorities to divert all traffic as crews work to contain the blaze and clear the wreckage. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), both I-90 directions are now closed, with no estimated time for reopening.

Westbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Four Lakes and rerouted through Cheney to rejoin I-90 at Tyler. Eastbound drivers are being diverted at Salnave Road/SR 902 and directed through Medical Lake to rejoin the highway.

"Expect significant delays if you're traveling in this area," WSDOT East tweeted. "AVOID THE AREA if possible and take alternate routes."

X @wspd4pio X @wspd4pio loading...

The tanker truck, which was hauling an unknown cargo, caught fire earlier today, sending thick black smoke into the sky visible for miles. Emergency crews including Hazmat were quick to respond to the scene, but the fire created hazardous conditions spreading to the nearby brush. Both lanes remain closed while firefighting efforts continue. No injuries have been reported at this time, and authorities are working to assess the full extent of the damage.

Motorists are advised to plan for lengthy delays if traveling through the Spokane area. WSDOT is urging drivers to use the designated detours and avoid the area entirely if possible. The Washington State Patrol thinks one lane of westbound I-90 should be open soon, but no estimated timeline for the eastbound lanes.