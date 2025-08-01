Terrifying Crash Involving 3 Semis and 2 Cars Blocking Most SB I-5 Lanes

Southbound I-5 north of 54th Ave E is gridlocked with serious traffic this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash involving three semi-trucks and two passenger cars.

Get our free mobile app

According to Trooper John Dattilo and WSDOT Tacoma, only the HOV lane remains open, and the scene is expected to take quite a while to clear, with an over 6-mile backup of cars trying to get through.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Over 6 Mile Back-Up on SB I-5 South of SR-516

The collision happened after one semi-truck attempted a lane change and struck another, setting off a chain reaction. Two of the semis rolled over, one of which was carrying 37,000 pounds of recycled cardboard, the other thankfully empty. The third, which stayed upright, was loaded with 9,000 pounds of consumer goods.

At last report, the backup on southbound I-5 stretches over six miles, and WSDOT is asking drivers to avoid the area south of SR-18 entirely.

Honestly, the backup stretches all the way past 22nd to SR-516 and is still growing. If you don’t need to be on that stretch of road, delay your trip or find another route because it is not worth it.

The exit to 54th Ave E is also closed to allow tow trucks better access, and cleanup crews are currently dealing with a fluid spill as well. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

X @wspd1pio loading...

Expect a Long Backup with Long Delays on I-5

The response is moving in phases. First, firefighters have already helped those involved, and now it’s on to vehicle removal, and then full roadway cleanup. One semi has been cleared, but two overturned rigs still need to be towed from the scene.

Get our free mobile app

There is a large growing backup, and drivers in the area that have no option or are caught in traffic, to follow @wspd1pio and @wsdot_tacoma for the latest updates.

Read More: 110 MPH Camry Caught by the Washington State Patrol on I-5

Read More: Vital New I-90 Washington Travel Updates, North Bend to Vantage