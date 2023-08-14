I-5 Closures All Week: See the Schedule So You Don’t Get Stuck

A large section of I-5 will be closed during certain times this week near SeaTac so don't get caught in traffic!

WSDOT Announces I-5 Lane Closures All Week

There is a large construction project happening all this week that will close large parts of I-5 between SeaTec and DesMoines in King County. The construction is part of the SR 509 Completion Project that will 'complete two of the Puget Sound region’s most critical freight corridors and improve access to I-5, the ports of Tacoma and Seattle, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport' according to WSDOT. This project when done will consist of a new 4-lane highway between I-5 and SR 509 that currently ends near Sea-Tac Airport. It will also build new I-5 ramps, improve the I-5 interchanges in south King County, and construct new bridges.

I-5 Traffic Down to One Lane During Construction

The construction project will close I-5 down to only one lane between SeaTac and DesMoines, but only late at night. I-5 will close around midnight every night this week for both directions. Then every morning this week, the Northbound I-5 lanes will reopen around 4 am and the Southbound lanes are planned to open around 6 am. No details are provided if the nightly lane closures will extend beyond this week. You can read more about this project and get current updates on the official project website by clicking here.

