Unlicensed Car Hauler & School Bus Crash Causes I-5 Morning Gridlock

It was a mess this morning on northbound I-5 by Martin Way, after a crash involving a car hauler and a school bus brought traffic to a standstill.

Trooper Kameron Watts with the Washington State Patrol shared a steady stream of updates, and it was quite a scene to clear.

Major Crash on I-5 Near Martin Way Brings a Chaotic Morning Commute

The crash involved a commercial car hauler, a school bus, and at least six additional vehicles. Thankfully, the bus wasn’t carrying any kids. Even so, three people were taken to the hospital, and crews spent hours trying to get things under control.

Early reports pointed to “speeds too fast for conditions” and following too closely as the cause. The semi driver was behind a slowing school bus, tried to avoid rear-ending it, and instead jackknifed and set off a chain reaction of chaos on the already-busy morning freeway.

Major Delays with Lanes Slowly Reopened

WSDOT Tacoma kept commuters updated, mentioning that at one point, all lanes were blocked with traffic squeezing by on the left shoulder. WSDOT crews worked to clear everything, with two lanes eventually reopened. Finally, all lanes were moving again, although qualifying it as “moving” was probably generous.

Trooper Watts reminded drivers to pack their patience, and honestly, anyone creeping along through Lacey needed it today.

Driver Arrested After the Crash

The car hauler’s driver was arrested for operating a commercial vehicle without a valid CDL, which is a gross misdemeanor in Washington. A properly licensed driver eventually took over the hauler, and the original driver was booked into Thurston County Jail.

