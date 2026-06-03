Unsecured Boat Flies of Trailer and Blocks I-405 Outside of Seattle

Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol District 2 wins the social media post of the day.

At 12:21 PM Tuesday, he posted a two-lane blockage alert on southbound I-405 near Coal Creek and tagged it with the hashtag nobody saw coming, #MissedTheBoatRamp.

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A boat. Off its trailer.

Sideways and blocking two lanes of a major Seattle area freeway at lunchtime.

What the Scene Looks Like on I-405

The photo attached to the post shows a white and dark blue or black boat sitting completely off its trailer and blocking the right two lanes of southbound I-405 near Coal Creek. The boat is sideways across the lanes, not a small obstruction, not a fender bender situation. It was a full-sized boat on the highway.

The result is exactly the kind of scene that makes every driver behind it frustrated, but at least they have a good story to tell at dinner.

Bad Timing for a Boat Blocking I-405

Southbound I-405 near Coal Creek at midday is not a quiet stretch of highway, feeding traffic between Bellevue and Renton. Two blocked right lanes during lunch hour is going to stack up fast.

WSP asked drivers to use caution in the area while crews worked to clear what is arguably the most unusual lane blockage of the week.

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Secure your loads, people. And yes, securing your boat falls under that law.

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