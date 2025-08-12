Scary 3 Car Crash on I-405 Involved a Washington State Patrol Sergeant

Yesterday, on northbound I-405 near NE 70th Street, there was a three-car injury collision involving a Washington State Patrol sergeant.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio), the crash was caused by the driver of a black vehicle, and left one person in a white car with possible broken bones.

No DUI Suspected in I-405 Crash, but Still Dangerous

The WSP sergeant involved in the crash is expected to recover, though they will likely be feeling sore for a while. There’s no suspected impairment involved, but instead, distraction is the likely cause. This shows how even alert drivers can end up in a bad situation when someone else makes a mistake.

When we talk about traffic accidents, usually the investigation turns to impairment. But in this case, impairment was not a factor, just poor decision-making or lack of attention behind the wheel.

Highway driving requires constant awareness, patience, and focus, and only takes one wrong move. A sudden lane change, speeding, or following too closely can cause a chain reaction like this one.

"This is from a 3 car NB 405 near NE 70th. The black car caused this collision, which included an @wastatepatrol sergeant. Possible broken bones in the white vehicle. No suspected impairment. The Sergeant will be sore but no major injuries."

