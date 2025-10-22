Another WSDOT Truck Hit on I-405 by Alleged DUI Driver

Early yesterday morning (Tuesday), Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to another WSDOT truck being hit on I-405 at SR-522.

Get our free mobile app

A suspected impaired driver slammed into an attenuator truck that was parked in a construction zone on the side of the highway. An attenuator truck is a vehicle designed to protect workers with a huge impact cushion installed to the back that helps absorb the impact of a car crash.

WSDOT Attenuator Truck Hit by Suspected DUI Driver

Thankfully, this time, no one was injured, but the wreckage left behind tells just how violent that crash was.

The first photo released by Trooper Rick Johnson shows what was left of the suspect’s car, and it is hard to believe anyone walked away. The silver sports car looks crushed, almost like it was fed through a car press at a wrecking yard. Its front end is completely destroyed, surrounded by twisted metal and scattered debris.

In the second photo, you can see the attenuator truck with heavy rear-end damage on the side of the road after the impact. Further down the lane, you can see the mangled silver sports car sitting sideways and missing most of the front.

Look Closely, You Can Likely See the Driver Talking to the Police

You can also see two troopers standing in front of the wrecked car, appearing to talk with someone hunched down against the concrete barrier, likely the driver. You can see they are dressed in a dark sweatshirt, light pants, and white shoes.

No injuries are the best possible outcome, but it could have easily been far worse. Impaired driving and work zones are a deadly mix that seems to collide too often. Those attenuator trucks and barriers are there to protect lives, and not to be tested regularly by impaired drivers.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy