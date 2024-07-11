Human Remains Found Near Pierce County at Purdy Park and Ride

Pierce County Sheriffs were alerted to human remains found this morning, reminding locals of a similar unsolved story from 1994.

Human Remains Found Near Purdy Park-and-Ride

This morning, July 10th, 2024, Pierce County Sheriff's deputies responded to a startling discovery near the Purdy Park-and-Ride in Gig Harbor. Human remains were found along a creek just east of the facility and according to reports from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a local resident alerted authorities after spotting the remains while walking near the creek. The deputies were guided to the site by the concerned citizen, and the remains were secured and transferred to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and identification.

The discovery has reignited memories of a chillingly similar incident nearly two decades ago. In December 1994, the skeletal remains of Darrell J. Hill, aged 30, were found along State Route 16 in Purdy, near the recent discovery site. Hill, originally from Los Angeles, had been reported missing under suspicious circumstances in March 1993. Despite numerous challenges, including misidentification and technological limitations of the time, Hill's remains were confirmed in 2015 through advanced DNA testing.

Hill's Cause of Death is Still Unsolved

The identification, while bringing closure to Hill's family who will finally lay him to rest, did not provide answers regarding the circumstances of his death. Detectives from both Pierce County and LAPD continue to investigate, hoping to uncover the truth behind Hill's tragic fate. As for the recent discovery near Purdy Park-and-Ride, authorities have urged anyone with information related to the case to come forward. The community remains on edge as they await further developments. Pierce County residents are encouraged to remain cooperative as law enforcement looks for answers in this case.