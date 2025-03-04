Huge Prehistoric Monsters Seen Boarding Washington State Ferry

Believe it or not, it is completely legal to load huge prehistoric monsters onto a Washington State ferry.

What You Can and Can Not Bring Onboard a Washington State Ferry

Yesterday (March 3, 2025), a Washington State Ferry was boarded by two huge prehistoric creatures near Port Townsend. A large T-Rex type dinosaur and an equally large prehistoric saber-tooth tiger were standing on a large trailer being loaded onto the ferry “M/V Kennewick”. Honestly, it looked like something straight from a Jurassic Park movie, but they are great examples of all the unique and diverse types of cargo the ferry system has to carry.

Washington State Ferries has a long history of transporting everything from bicycles to kayaks, but there are specific rules in place for safety reasons. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has many rules, and it's important to be aware of them before you try and board.

Passengers traveling with bikes, kayaks, or canoes should load them first. There are no added fees for these items as long as the total length of the vehicle and its attachments is under 22 feet. The Washington State Ferries allow animals onboard but there are restrictions. Pets must be kept in a container or kennel while in or around terminal buildings or interior cabins. On longer ferry routes, pets are allowed to be let outside of their kennel on the exposed upper decks. Service animals are not bound by regular pet restrictions.

There are also items that can come aboard with certain restrictions, like gasoline for camp stoves or lanterns. They are allowed but must be in red-colored containers in good condition. Propane tanks are also allowed as long as they contain less than 100 pounds of propane.

There are strict rules on hazardous materials like explosives, chemical or biological agents, illegal firearms, and acetylene tanks. Those items are all completely banned from being brought aboard. Unaccompanied freight or illegal fireworks are also not allowed. Also, metal cleats on shoes are not allowed in the passenger areas, but that rule should not affect most travelers.

While it’s not every day you see prehistoric creatures board a Washington State Ferry, the ferry system can carry almost anything as long as it fits the guidelines and meets safety standards. Make sure you understand these regulations for a smooth and safe journey the next time you want to move prehistoric monsters across Washington State.