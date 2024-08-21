How Washington State Can Fine You $5,000 for a Broken Smoke Alarm

Did you know that Washington State can sue you for $5,000 for a broken fire alarm?

Washington State Can Impose $5,000 Fine for Non-Working Smoke Alarms

In a move aimed at increasing residential fire safety, Washington State has enacted stringent regulations regarding smoke alarms, with penalties reaching up to $5,000 for non-compliance. This initiative is part of a broader effort to address the significant risks associated with non-working or completely absent smoke detection systems.

Smoke alarms play a crucial role in fire survival. Washington State said in a recent press release that in 2023, fire agencies reported a staggering 71% of fire fatalities in residences were in homes lacking functional smoke alarms. This alarming statistic shows the importance of ensuring every home and business in Washington State is equipped with operational smoke detection devices. The National Fire Protection Association also agrees that the likelihood of surviving a home fire doubles when working smoke alarms are present.

Washington State Law RCW 43.44.110

Under Washington State law RCW 43.44.110, certain requirements have been set for smoke alarms in dwelling units. The law mandates that smoke detectors must comply with national standards for design, manufacture, and installation. It also stipulates that property owners are responsible for installing at least one working smoke alarm in their units. Meanwhile, tenants are tasked with maintaining these alarms, including regularly changing their batteries.

Local enforcement of these regulations falls to fire departments, county fire marshals, and other designated fire officials. Non-compliance can result in an immediate $200 fine. However, in more severe cases where a fire causes property damage, injury, or death, the penalty can increase to $5,000. This significant fine reflects the gravity of the consequences associated with neglecting smoke alarm maintenance and safety.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is urging all Washington residents to ensure their homes are equipped with functional smoke alarms. For additional information or to address any concerns related to smoke alarms, residents can contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3904. Read the full press release below.

