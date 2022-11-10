Hey, it's time again for possibly fun facts about Washington that I just discovered today and you probably knew for a long time!

The Cascade Mountain Range is the best-known mountain range in Washington but far from being the only one. The Cascades are the "sexy pick" when you think about mountains in Washington. They get beautifully snowcapped and are extremely photogenic and they inspire not just Washingtonians, but people from all over. Don't forget the volcanoes!

So, how many mountain ranges are in Washington?

There are at least 64 mountain ranges throughout Washington, making the Evergreen State home to 3709 different mountains.

What's the minimum elevation before a land mass is considered a mountain?

I was actually kind of surprised on this one. A mountain is typically at least 1,000 feet in elevation. If Mt. Rainier, which stands at over 14,000 feet, were to stand next to a mountain of only 1,000 feet; you'd see quite the contrast. I guess in my mind, I'd always envisioned all mountains to be like Rainier. Badger Mountain, for instance, is a hair over 1,000 feet but is very much still a mountain. Perspective.

How many volcanoes are in Washington?

Mt. St. Helens comes to mind immediately, it's far from the only volcanic mountain in Washington. Washington has five active volcanoes, all in the Cascade range, all with high to very high threat levels. Fun stuff.

