US-101 in northern Mason County closed early Wednesday, November 18, after mud and debris slid onto the highway near Hamma Hamma.

WSDOT Tacoma announced early Wednesday morning that both directions of US-101 were closed until further notice.

The slide left crews in a potentially dangerous situation, and officials needed daylight to better assess the slope.

WSDOT warned drivers not to go around the road closure signs while engineers assessed the area.

Engineers Evaluate the Slope

Once daylight arrived, WSDOT's geotechnical engineers began evaluating the hillside to determine what caused the slide and what needed to happen before traffic could safely return.

The highway remained closed in both directions during that assessment.

Later, WSDOT reported some progress, with one lane of US 101 just north of Hamma Hamma reopened.

Crews alternated traffic in both directions while they worked to clear the remaining slide debris.

Drivers could finally get through, but it wasn't going to be a quick trip. WSDOT warned that backups and delays were expected while cleanup continued.

All Lanes Eventually Reopen

The good news came late Wednesday when WSDOT posted that the cleanup was complete and all lanes of US 101 along the Hood Canal in Mason County were back open.

Anyone planning a trip in Washington State can check current conditions, closures, and traffic backups using WSDOT's real-time travel map.

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