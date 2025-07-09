Heads Up Travelers! This Major Washington Bridge Repair Starts July 15th

If you’re planning to cross the Hood Canal Bridge next Tuesday, you’ll want to plan some serious extra time. On July 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the SR-104 Hood Canal Bridge will be reduced to one lane alternating traffic as WSDOT crews tackle a major repair.

What’s going on? A 16-foot-long, 6,000-pound hydraulic cylinder, also called a ram, needs to be replaced on the west span of the bridge. The job is not easy and requires a massive crane on site to safely remove the corroded part and install a new one. Yep, that means a long day for travelers through that area.

Details for Washington Hood Canal Commuters

Expect delays between Jefferson and Kitsap counties throughout the entire work window.

Alternating one-way traffic means crews will stop cars in both directions to let the opposite lane through.

Avoid travel during those hours if you can. WSDOT is politely asking folks to delay non-essential trips and stay flexible.

Blocking driveways near SR-3 and SR-104? Please don’t. Locals will thank you.

And a heads-up: on Wednesday, July 16, the day after the repair, there will be a few short draw span closures (about 30 minutes each) so crews can flush and test the new hydraulic system.

Why This Hood Canal Bridge Repair Matters

During a recent inspection, crews discovered saltwater corrosion had caused a hydraulic fluid leak in one of the bridge’s lifting rams. If left alone, this could have caused a full system failure. Nobody wants a broken 7,867-foot floating bridge that handles everything from military ships to storm surges.

To prevent damage and keep boat openings functional, WSDOT has already limited marine openings to 300 feet (instead of the full 600 feet). This repair is important to restoring full functionality with the storm season approaching quickly.

The Hood Canal Bridge isn’t just your average span of asphalt. It’s one of the longest floating bridges in the world and the only one that stretches across saltwater. That means it faces constant wear and tear from the elements and needs regular TLC to stay operational.

Want to avoid being stuck in traffic mid-span? Here’s what you can do.

If you’re heading across the Hood Canal Bridge on July 15, leave early, pack some patience, and maybe bring snacks. The repair work is essential and helps keep one of our state’s most important marine crossings running strong.

