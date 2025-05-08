The Hood Canal Bridge suddenly froze during a Navy-required opening. A tugboat helped fix it, but the exact cause is still a mystery.

The State Route 104 Hood Canal Bridge isn’t just another piece of infrastructure, it's a vital, floating lifeline that connects Jefferson and Kitsap counties across the 300-foot-deep waters of Hood Canal.

The bridge carries roughly 18,000 vehicles per day and is essential for work commutes, school routes, medical visits, and tourist access to the Olympic Peninsula. But on Monday, May 5, an unexpected malfunction brought all that traffic to a stop.

What Caused the Hood Canal Bridge to Malfunction?

The U.S. Navy requested that the bridge gap be opened to let military boats pass. Because of national security protocols, there was no advance public notice given, and bridge cameras went dark.

When crews attempted to close the gap after the boats passed, the west half of the floating span was stuck and wouldn’t move. Crews tried hours of troubleshooting and inspections on everything from motors to power sources, but nothing was found, and everything checked out.

A tugboat was attached and gave it a strong pull, and suddenly the span responded, started closing, and brought back the use to travelers. Engineers think the cause might have been caused by a temporary underwater obstruction or debris that dislodged during the tug. Divers found no physical evidence below water in an inspection, and the mystery remains unsolved.

How to Stay Informed About Bridge Closures

Since the bridge reopened, it has been operating normally, but authorities are cautious and limiting voluntary marine openings for now. This is a reminder that, as one of the world’s longest floating bridges, it was built in a harsh saltwater environment and requires custom parts, constant upkeep, and specialized crews to stay operational.

For real-time updates on bridge status, travelers are encouraged to check WSDOT’s live alerts, mobile app, or social channels before crossing.