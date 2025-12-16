Dangerous High Winds Force Washington Hood Canal Bridge to Close

Drivers on SR-104 had to wait for hours while the Hood Canal Bridge was closed in both directions because of really strong winds.

Get our free mobile app

WSDOT Tacoma announced the closure just after 12:30 p.m., warning that the bridge would remain shut “until further notice” with conditions worsening over the canal.

Hood Canal Bridge Closed Because of High Wind Danger

Photos shared by WSDOT showed why crews made the call, with one side of the floating bridge facing massive waves crashing and rolling against it. The opposite side looked noticeably calmer, and that is one key to WHY the bridge was eventually closed. The high winds were putting pressure on the bridge span, and that is why crews had to separate them and close the bridge.

A short video released by WSDOT gave a behind-the-scenes look at what happens during storms like this. Crews had to open the bridge spans to relieve pressure from strong winds and heavy waves pushing against the structure. In the video, you can see just how huge those waves were.

At the same time, wind was whipping mist and spray across the closed roadway, making it clear that driving conditions would’ve been dangerous if traffic were allowed through. It’s one of those situations where closing the bridge early helps prevent damage and keeps drivers safe.

Reopened After Winds Died Down

By late afternoon, winds finally eased enough, and the bridge was reopened to vehicle traffic. WSDOT thanked drivers for their patience and reminded everyone that closures like this are more common during the winter months.

Get our free mobile app

Even after they opened it, crossing looked a little sketchy. I would have probably waited a little longer myself.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy