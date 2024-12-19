Home for the Holidays Expo Brings Festive Free Fun to Tri-Cities

The 8th Annual Home for the Holidays Expo is set to fill the Hapo Center with festive cheer this weekend!

8th Annual Home for the Holidays Expo Brings Seasonal Cheer to Pasco

The 8th Annual Home for the Holidays Expo is set to fill the Hapo Center with a chance to shop for unique holiday gifts, support local charities, and even win a grand prize of $500 in Christmas cash. This popular event will run from Friday, December 20 to Sunday, December 22, featuring dozens of retail vendors and handcrafters, making it the perfect stop for anyone looking to kick-start their holiday shopping.

With a wide range of products, from handmade crafts to retail items, attendees can find something special for everyone on their gift list. Local crafters will be showcasing their creations, offering one-of-a-kind gifts that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition to the shopping experience, the Expo provides a festive atmosphere with live music, food vendors, and the chance to connect with the community.

This event is a great opportunity for people to find unique gifts and get into the holiday spirit while also supporting local businesses. Santa will also visit and be available to meet with kids each of the 3 days, Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

In the spirit of giving, the Home for the Holidays Expo also partners with several local charities. Visitors are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items to 2nd Harvest Food Bank, toys for children through Toys for Tots, or warm clothing for Coats for Kids. These efforts will help brighten the holidays for those in need within the Tri-Cities area.

The Expo will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, and attendees can enter to win the $500 Christmas cash prize by visiting vendor booths throughout the event. Don't miss this opportunity to shop, donate, and celebrate the season with friends and family.