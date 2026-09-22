The Post Office Just Released Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Washington State

It feels early to be talking about Christmas shipping deadlines, but the U.S. Postal Service just released its recommended mailing and shipping dates for the 2026 holiday season.

If you are the kind of person who waits until the last minute every year, consider this your official early warning system.

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If you need your packages to arrive by December 25, these important dates matter. Send your package late, and you are explaining to someone why their gift is still in a distribution center in Kansas on Christmas morning.

The Holiday Mail-By Dates You Need to Know

For Washington state residents shipping within the contiguous United States, the deadlines break down by service type.

USPS Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail both need to be in the mail by December 17.

Priority Mail bumps to December 18. Priority Mail Express is the fastest option for USPS and gives you until December 19 to mail.

If you are shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or U.S. territories, the timelines are tighter.

Ground Advantage needs to go by December 16, with the other service levels matching the lower 48 dates from there.

Military and International Shipping Deadlines Are Coming

The Postal Service recommends checking the USPS holiday shipping page starting in mid-October for recommended dates to send packages to military addresses and international destinations.

Those timelines are earlier than normal domestic deadlines, so if you have family serving overseas or living abroad, make sure you plan ahead and check early.

Ship early. Every year, people assume the deadlines are suggestions, but they are not.

December 17 for standard shipping is six weeks from now.

That is actually plenty of time if you start planning today.

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