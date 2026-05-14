I-405 Hit and Run in Renton Left a Motorcyclist Seriously Injured This Morning

Someone hit a motorcyclist on the southbound I-405 near Sunset in Renton early this morning and drove away.

Washington State Patrol was on scene before 6 AM, the freeway was shut down, and the person responsible was gone. As of now, troopers are still working to release a description of the fleeing vehicle to the public.

This is being investigated as Vehicular Assault, not a minor charge.

How the I-405 Hit and Run Happened

The collision was reported at 5:44 AM, with WSP immediately closing southbound I-405 near the Sunset exit in Renton at the crash site. A motorcyclist was seriously injured, but the driver of the other vehicle did not stop.

By 5:50 AM, troopers had traffic slowly getting by using part of lane 1 and the shoulder, still dangerous for anyone trying to drive past the scene during the early morning commute. Trooper Rick Johnson posted photos of the scene showing the scale of the response and the road closure.

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By 7:55 AM, the roadway was completely open. Only two hours of closure for a serious crash investigation, in one of the busiest stretches of I-405, is pretty quick.

Driver Left the Scene and Made Everything Worse

A serious injury collision is a tragedy, but leaving the scene turns that tragedy into a crime. Vehicular Assault charges in Washington state carry serious consequences, including potential prison time.

If you saw anything on SB I-405 near Sunset in Renton this morning, just before 6 AM, WSP needs to hear from you.

Someone is in the hospital this morning because another driver made the worst possible decision.

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