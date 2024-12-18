High Winds Disrupt Traffic Across Washington and Oregon

Drivers across Washington and Oregon are facing hazardous conditions as strong winds continue to affect roadways, especially along major highways.

X @NWSPendleton X @NWSPendleton loading...

High Winds Impacting Drivers Across Washington and Oregon

Reports of semi-trucks blocking lanes, as well as high gusts impacting travel speeds, are causing significant delays and safety concerns.

Today (December 18, 2024), Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson shared an update regarding a collision on westbound Interstate 90 near State Route 18, where high winds contributed to a semi-truck blocking all lanes except for the shoulder. Johnson emphasized that drivers should remain alert and cautious in these conditions.

Further south in Oregon, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pendleton reported gusts reaching up to 40 mph around Pendleton’s airport early on the same day. The NWS also issued warnings for the I-84 corridor between Pendleton and Cabbage Hill, where winds were gusting up to 50 mph. With wind advisories in effect for both states, the National Weather Service urged travelers to slow down and exercise caution, especially in areas prone to sudden gusts and poor visibility.

The high winds are not just a temporary inconvenience; they are expected to persist. NWS Pendleton announced a wind advisory for the Blue Mountain foothills in Oregon and Washington, as well as the Grande Ronde Valley. These areas are likely to experience sustained winds of 45 to 55 mph, with the strongest gusts expected at the bases of the mountains. Conditions are expected to remain challenging through today, making it critical for drivers to monitor local weather alerts and adjust their travel plans accordingly.