Can You Hide Winning the $2 Billion Powerball in Washington?

The numbers have been released, and you are the lucky person to win the almost $2 billion Powerball Jackpot. Can you keep it secret from your money hungry friends and family in Washington State?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

States That Completely Hide Lotto Winners Identity

There are only 7 states that protect lotto winners' identity. Those states are South Carolina, Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Ohio. Montana, Mississippi, Missouri, and New Jersey will not release the name without permission, which is the dame thing honestly. That is great for them, but what about Washington State?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

What About Washington State?

Washington has no law protecting winners' identity after they win a large jackpot like Powerball. It even states specifically in Washington State law that the winner will be announced. "(7) The name and city or other location of the winner of a jackpot prize, or second prize, will be disclosed in a news conference or in a news release and the winner may be requested to participate in a news conference." Even with the law, there is a loophole that might still allow you to stay secret in Washington State.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

How Can You Hide Winning Powerball in Washington State?

Your best option to keep your winning secret is to open a trust, but there are a few things you must do first. Number one thing you should do is take the "lumps sum option." That allows you to take the money and put it into a trust and leave it for anyone. If you take payments and you die in two weeks, the money you won is forfeit and cannot be transferred to your family. Second, hire a financial adviser and a lawyer immediately. They will help you from making a lot of mistakes that will lose money fast. They say 70% of lotto winners lose all their money in less than 5 years-time. Also, that lawyer can be the person that claims the money for you, protecting your identity.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Some Great Tips if You Win the Powerball Jackpot

I saw these great tips from My Northwest that would help if you won this huge jackpot.

Do not tell anyone that you have won.

Get a Lottery Attorney immediately.

Do not call the store you bought the ticket from or go to the store you bought the ticket from and claim the prize.

Do not sign the back of the ticket until you talk to your lawyer.

Make a copy of the ticket for your records and get it notarized. Talk to your new lawyer.

Protect the ticket anyway you can. I would open a safety deposit box if you don't already have one. Your home safe is not good enough.

Leave the ticket in the safety deposit box until you and your attorney notify the ticket with the lottery.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

