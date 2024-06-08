If you plan on hiking this summer and exploring Washington's wilderness, you should be aware of this hidden danger you could encounter.

The National Office of Surface Mining Reclamation & Enforcement Gives Warning

As summer brings outdoor enthusiasts to explore nature's wonders, it's crucial to listen to warnings from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement about abandoned coal mine sites scattered across Washington and other states. They recently released a press release addressing the dangers of abandoned mines people could encounter while exploring Washington this spring and summer. Hiking among the lush foliage and beautiful landscapes, unsuspecting hikers can find hazardous remnants of the old coal mining industry hidden in Washington, posing serious risks to both life and limb.

These old mine sites with open shafts are gateways to hidden subterranean dangers you can't see until it is too late. These tunnels can be up to 7 feet by 2 feet and can suddenly plunge over 100 feet into darkness. These old mining shafts can lurk hidden beneath unstable soil and are camouflaged by overgrowth often. These hidden openings, which are remnants of long-gone mining operations, present a clear danger to unknowing adventurers and hikers exploring Washington State.

The dangers within these abandoned mines extend beyond the obvious physical hazards that you can see. Abandoned mines can leave dangerous holes that can be hidden by vegetation until discovered by an adventurous hiker. Also, be aware that the air within these tunnels often holds deadly gases, including methane and carbon dioxide, capable of asphyxiating unsuspecting explorers or igniting into volatile fires.

You Hear Someone Trapped in Old Mining Caves. What Do You Do?

If you are out hiking and happen to hear someone in distress trapped in one of these mining caves, do not attempt a solo rescue. Instead, quickly call authorities for assistance, and that ensures both you and the person to be rescued will stay safe. The deadly statistics of mine-related accidents serve as sobering reminders of the dangers lurking beneath the surface and underscore the importance of exercising caution around unknown caves. If you try to save them yourself, you will most likely end up trapped also, compounding the problem.

Concealed shafts, toxic gases, and unstable terrain in these abandoned coal mine sites are hidden dangers that might seem safe at first, but they should be treated with respect and vigilance. As the summer adventures call you out into the Washington wild, heed the warnings and prioritize your safety ensuring that your outdoor fun remains a memorable and safe experience for all. Stay out and stay alive.