Hey Washington State, Do You Support Purple Thursday?

This October, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington is taking a stand for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

U.S. Attorney’s Office Highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month

This October, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington is proudly supported (DVAM). U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref emphasized the office’s dedication to supporting survivors, raising awareness, and promoting justice for everyone affected by domestic violence in a recent video message on YouTube. (see below)

Domestic Violence Awareness Month is a crucial time to shine a light on the serious impact of domestic violence, which touches millions of lives every year. Sadly, many families face the harsh realities of intimate partner violence. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington is committed to ensuring that survivors are protected and that those who commit these acts are held accountable.

2024 is especially significant being the 30th anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). Since it was passed in 1994, this important legislation has changed how the country addresses domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking by increasing protections for survivors and providing important resources for them. Recent local grants awarded to help include $350,000 to the City of Yakima to tackle domestic violence and sexual assault, along with $600,000 to the Kalispel Tribe of Indians to help prevent and respond to these issues.

“Everyone deserves to live in a home free from domestic violence,” said U.S. Attorney Waldref in the message. She highlighted the difficulties victims face when trying to navigate the justice system and expressed the importance of partnerships with local law enforcement and advocacy groups to help create safer paths for victims.

Domestic violence also plays a significant role in the Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) crisis. Prosecuting cases of intimate partner violence on Tribal lands is crucial for bringing justice and safety to these communities.

Another key part of combating domestic violence is enforcing federal gun laws. Access to firearms increases the risk of lethal outcomes and abusers with guns are five times more likely to kill their partners. Under federal law, those with domestic violence convictions or protective orders cannot legally buy or possess firearms.

Last year, U.S. Attorney Waldref launched the Safe Homes, Safe Community Initiative, trying to prevent domestic violence homicides and stop repeat offenders from accessing firearms. The initiative works alongside local police to help focus on people who are known to have a history of domestic violence and who illegally possess guns.