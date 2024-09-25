Hey Alert Drivers! WA Highway Closed Due to Hay Fire

Hey, a trailer full of hay completely closed SR-2 after catching fire the other day, and it just may have caused a huge delay!

Trailer Fire Causes Complete Closure of EB SR 2 Near Farmer

Eastbound State Route 2 was completely closed east of Farmer on Monday (September 23) due to a trailer fire that ignited while hauling a full load of hay. The Washington State Patrol District 6 reported the incident via social media, noting that emergency crews responded promptly to the scene to help put out the fire saying, “EB SR-2 east of Farmer, a trailer hauling hay ignited causing Highway 2 to be closed completely.”

As firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) East quickly mobilized to manage traffic. One lane was quickly reopened, allowing for alternating traffic flow while cleanup and investigation efforts were underway. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the sudden fire.

X @wspd6pio X @wspd6pio loading...

Motorists in the area were advised to expect delays as crews work to restore full access to the highway. Remember if you are traveling through Washington State, check real-time traffic updates at WSDOT.wa.gov. After writing the word hay so much, now all I can think about is that scene from Happy Gilmore.

